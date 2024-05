media release: Pick up a variety of bulbs for fall planting to make your garden a pollinator paradise! One of the most beneficial ways to support pollinators is to provide food sources during the spring, summer, and fall seasons. Order your bulbs online (only), then pickup on October 10, from 10 - 4 p.m. in Olbrich's main lobby.

$9-$15 per bag

Bags include 2-20 bulbs depending on variety.