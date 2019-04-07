press release: Peter Cottontail is on the move, and he’s heading to East Towne Mall!

Make your way down the bunny trail to visit Easter’s favorite fuzzy friend at his arrival party on Saturday, March 30 from 10 am to noon. He’ll be accompanied by his royal friends Princess Cinderella and Prince Charming along with his favorite DJ to play some spring time music.

With bunnies, princes, princesses, music, and all of you it’s bound to be a good time.

But that’s not all! The Bunny invites all his furry, feathered and even scaly friends to join him for pictures. Pet Photo Nights will be held Monday evenings during the Easter Bunny’s visit, from 6 to 9 p.m.

East Towne Mall will also host Bunny Cares , a sensory-friendly event for children with special needs, on Sunday, April 7 from 9 to 11 a.m. At this before-mall-hours event, accommodations are made to support the sensory, physical and developmental needs of this special audience.

Kids, young and old, are invited to hop into the Easter Bunny’s garden and ring in spring’s arrival with an adorable picture. The Easter Bunny’s Garden is located at Center Court and will be open March 30 to April 20 during mall hours. Please note that East Towne Mall is closed on Easter Sunday.