media release: The Bur Oak, State Line Distillery, and Young Blood Beer Co. are coming together to kick off Breast Cancer Awareness month by hosting “Bur Oak-toberfest” on September 30th, 2021 at The Bur Oak from 4 p.m. to close.

The event will be an Oktoberfest themed fundraiser for Dane Co.-based Breast Cancer Recovery Foundation Inc.

Bur Oak-toberfest will feature cocktails, draft beer, live music, food, stein games, prizes, and more with all donations and proceeds going to the only non-profit organization in Wisconsin to offer retreats to women at all stages of breast cancer so they can begin to heal emotionally.

“As local businesses, it’s exciting to come together in a fun way for our community to support an important cause recognizing that breast cancer treatment is not just a physical battle, but a mental and emotional battle as well,” Del Lorenson, Field Representative of State Line Distillery, said.

For 24 years, the Breast Cancer Recovery organization has never wavered from its unique mission of helping breast cancer survivors heal emotionally by offering retreats designed to both inspire and comfort. These retreats are created and conducted by survivors for survivors and are for women at all stages of breast cancer – newly diagnosed, in treatment, and many years finished with treatment.

The Bur Oak is located at 2262 Winnebago St, Madison, WI 53704.