Burbie's Gospel Brunch

press release: Doors: 12:30pm, show: 1:00pm. $10 suggested donation (seriously, pay what you can. 18+.

Join us one Sunday a month, April through September, as Madison's very own Joe Burbach and Co. take us to church by providing their own renditions of some of the greatest gospel and soul influenced rock songs of the past 50 years! Feel good music for your soul. #amen #hairofthedog #nevermissasundayshow