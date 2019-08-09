press release: 31st annual Burger Fest

8am-Midnight, August 10, 2019, Downtown Seymour, WI 54165

Seymour has been celebrating the creation of the hamburger for 31 years with a truly unique burger-themed festival that’s jam-packed with activities you won’t find anywhere else. Festival goers will get to witness “The World’s Largest Hamburger Parade,” get their fill at the Hamburger Eating Contest, be amazed by the 200-pound Giant Hamburger, check out the world’s largest burger memorabilia collection, and make a “splash” on the famous ketchup slide! Don’t forget to check out the Hot Air Balloon Rally happening the same weekend.

Wristbands are $3 in advance and $5 at the gate. Children 12 and under are admitted free with a paid adult. All times are approximate and subject to change without notice due to weather and/or cancellations.

8 a.m. – Get your “buns” to Lake Park for the 5K Bun Run. Kids race will start at 10:45 a.m.

9 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Car lovers can cruise on over to the Burger Fest Car Show sponsored by Auto Plaza

11 a.m. – Save your spot for the World’s Largest Hamburger Parade which includes local bands and a motorcycle charity ride to support the Breath of Life Foundation.

11 a.m. - 4 p.m. – Feeling lucky? Enter the 50/50 Raffle with proceeds going to the Home of the

Hamburger Scholarship Program. (Drawing at approx. 4:05 p.m.).

11 a.m. - 9 p.m. – Take a bite out of these snacks: burgers, French fries, hot dogs, cheese curds, and refresh yourself till midnight with some beverages: beer, soda and water.

12 - 4:30 p.m. – Have a blast with children’s activities including multiple inflatables for children of all ages. Face painting (12 – 2 p.m.) Magical Entertainment—Strolling Magic (1:30 - 3:30 p.m.)

12 - 5 p.m. – Check out the Model Railroad Display and Seymour Community Museum included with your Burger Fest entrance fee

4 - 11 p.m. – Rock out to live music under the Main Tent. Watch for concert announcements on our Facebook and Twitter pages and www.HomeOfTheHamburger.org.

2 p.m. – Get your fill at the Hamburger Eating Contest.

3 p.m. – Behold the giant 200-pound hamburger, grilled and served to Burger Fest guests on a first come, first served basis. Monetary donations will go to the Seymour Food Pantry.

4:30 p.m. – Witness and maybe even make a splash at the Ketchup Slide Competition, sponsored by Seymour Dairy Queen Grill & Chill.

Also: 19th annual Hot Air Balloon Rally at Rock Ledge School and Park, 330 W. Hickory St., Seymour, WI 54165

Friday: 4-9pm; Saturday: 6-7am, 4-9pm; (times are approximate and weather permitting)

Witness the stunning sight of hot air balloons ascending at approximately 6 a.m. Saturday and 6 p.m.

Friday and Saturday with a balloon glow to follow at dusk. Let the kids burn off some energy with the inflatable bouncy house while you enjoy strolling magic performances and, of course, burgers and other snacks and beverages. Don’t forget to check out Burger Fest happening the same weekend! Get more information about both on the website. (times are approximate and weather permitting)

Admission and parking are free.

Friday, August 9

4 - 7 p.m. – 50/50 Raffle (Drawing at approx. 7:30 p.m.).

4 - 8 p.m. – Hot Air Balloon Ride Raffle (Drawing at approx. 8:15 p.m.).

4 - 9 p.m. – Kid’s events. Bouncy houses (4:30 – 8 p.m.).

4 - 9 p.m. – Burgers, French fries, hot dogs, cheese curds, soda and water served.

6 p.m. – The hot air balloons will take flight (weather permitting).

8 p.m. – Take in the sights of the beautiful hot air balloon glow at dusk!

Saturday, August 10

6 a.m. – Hot air balloon ascension.

4 - 7 p.m. – 50/50 Raffle (Drawing at approx. 7:30 p.m.).

4 - 8 p.m. – Hot Air Balloon Ride Raffle (Drawing at approx. 8:15 p.m.).

4:30 - 8 p.m. – Kid’s events. Bouncy houses.

5 - 9 p.m. – Burgers, French fries, hot dogs, cheese curds, soda and water served.

6 p.m. – Hot air balloon ascension.

6:30 - 8:30 p.m. – Magical Entertainment (Strolling Magic).

8 p.m. – Hot air balloon glow.

https://www.facebook.com/ HomeoftheHamburger/

https://twitter.com/BurgerFest