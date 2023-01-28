Burgundy Rose Studios
Literatus & Co., Watertown 401 E. Main St., Watertown, Wisconsin 53094
media release: Burgundy Rose Studios Photographer Naomi Bielefeldt
Offering free headshots one day only, displaying her portfolio and networking to discuss what photography needs she might be able to help you with! January 28, 2:30pm to 5:30pm, Literatus & Co in Watertown Wi 401 E Main St, Watertown, WI 53094
Free Event. Call/text to sign up for your photo time - 920-815-1318.
