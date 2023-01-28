media release: Burgundy Rose Studios Photographer Naomi Bielefeldt

Offering free headshots one day only, displaying her portfolio and networking to discuss what photography needs she might be able to help you with! January 28, 2:30pm to 5:30pm, Literatus & Co in Watertown Wi 401 E Main St, Watertown, WI 53094

Free Event. Call/text to sign up for your photo time - 920-815-1318.