Burke Lutheran Church Open House

press release: After almost twoyears the building project at Burke Lutheran Church is complete. The project involved building a new office, education and fellowship area and moving the church sanctuary that was built in 1899. This project allowed the church to upgrade the facilities and make it completely handicapped accessible while maintaining the historical beauty of the sanctuary. To celebrate the completion Burke will be holding an open house on Sunday, August 15, 11am-2pm, following the weekly service. The public is invited to come and tour the new facility, enjoy food and music along with children’s activities. Burke Lutheran is located at 5720 Portage Road. For more information contact the church office at 608-244-8486.