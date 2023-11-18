Burlesque Gotz Skillz

media release: This is the ONLY burlesque competition where the dancer face off on stage at the SAME TIME. The Judges decided right then and there who slays and stays....This is the first year of the beat the Champ edition, so our last year winner gets to come back and defend her title, or will she have to give it up and retire to the judges table for next years competition!

This competition is designed to be as fair as one can be. Each contestant is scored and the matched up with a contestant with equal or similar scores to get them evenly matched for the brackets.

There will be a total of 4 rounds with 2 elimination rounds before the final round against last years champ.

BUT WAIT There is more! Along with the dance competition this year we will also be having a small Sing and Fling Competition in between rounds to give the Audience a little musical break from the dance portion.

The entire show will run for about 3.5- 4 hours... This is a show not to miss!! Please join us to cheer on your favorite Burlesque entertainers from all over the Midwest!

Tickets available for advance purchase through EventBrite for discounted price of Only $15 or buy at the door for an upcharge of $25....all seating is GA (first come first served)