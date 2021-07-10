media release: It’s summer and it’s time to sweat! Hilldale is welcoming four different fitness groups to host free outdoor fitness classes on the Green in July and August. Pre-registration is required; however, walk-ins will be welcomed if capacity allows. Classes will vary from high-energy Zumba dance, to boot camps, spin classes, and even yoga and mindfulness for families.

Saturday July 10 & 24, Aug. 7 & 21, 9:00am – 9:45am; Tuesday, Aug. 3 & 17, 7 pm, with BURN BOOT CAMP, on the Green