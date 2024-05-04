Burn for Growth

media release: Feeling the need to purge old stories along with your spring cleaning?

Many cultures have used fire and burning to encourage new growth on land, for protection, and for people to be cleansed around the beginning of May. The small act of burning words or drawings can be very freeing.

Communication is hosting 2 community burning sessions where you can burn writings or drawings of the things you are ready to let go of. One session at 12:30pm and one at 3:30pm , both will take place outside in the back parking lot. Let go of things holding you back and take strength by doing this in community.

Paper and writing tools will be available if you need them but prepared paper is also welcomed.