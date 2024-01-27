media release: On Saturday, January 27, the Forward Club will echo with the sights, sounds and sips of Scotland as the non-profit St Andrew’s Society of Madison will again host a Burns’ Night! You absolutely do not have to be Scottish to attend, but must love the skirl of the pipes, the colorful swish of the tartan kilts and the rolling burr of the poetry of Scotland’s national poet whose birthday is traditionally celebrated at the end of January. What better way to escape the January doldrums than to escape to bonnie Scotland for an evening? Tickets are $45 ($35 for members) and include dinner, a dram of whisky and loads of Scottish entertainment: pipers and drummers, Highland dancing, folk singing, and even games for all!

Schedule of events:

5-6 Happy Hour (Cash Bar)

6pm Presentation of the Haggis

Dinner and entertainment to immediately follow