BUS-eum Tour

media release: America Under Attack: Corona’s Predecessor

Corona has arrived: What’s happening?

As this coronavirus is new, it seems to be in a class of its own, yet it is not unique: The global flu pandemic of 1918 provides a rich source from which to draw lessons and warnings, and advise us of what various governments and individuals did a century ago that worked well and what did not. So informed, we can more effectively respond to what might seem like an exceptional, all-encompassing crisis, yet avoid reacting in unproductive or even counterproductive ways. In this way, one pandemic addresses another:

· Then, the U.S. government/ Army had goals opposite to the medical community, including many Army doctors.

· Contradictory messages encouraged large gatherings for national purposes, yet frowned on local smaller gatherings.

· “Fake news” gave the pandemic its name, the “Spanish Flu” rather than the “Kansas Flu”, where it originated.

· A lack of transparency and outright honesty delayed supportive responses by communities, medical personnel, and governmental bodies.

· An epidemic at Fort Riley in the fall of 1918 was spread by deploying U.S. soldiers to the European front. By 1919, the epi demic turned pan demic, and returned stateside in a mutated form brought by soldiers, where it raged for weeks, even months—only to return in later waves of abating voracity.

· Many children’s health was not affected, yet school officials debated whether removing children from schools would increase or decrease the flu’s spread.

These takeaways offer urgent lessons for us to apply to our current emergency. Executive Director of TRACES Center for History and Culture Dr Michael Luick-Thrams and staff created a two-part video series, “The Killer: The Influenza Pandemic of 1918-19;” links to both videos are on TRACES YouTube site.