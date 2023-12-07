media release: MADISON COLLEGE PERFORMING ARTS presents “BUS STOP” by William Inge, directed by Karen Saari

In this thought-provoking comedy, a blizzard strands a group of bus passengers at a remote Kansas diner. Among them are a young “chanteuse,” has been whisked away by an overzealous suitor—a young rancher from Montana, his guardian, a mysterious academic and the smitten bus driver. The owner of the diner and her young employee host their overnight guests under the watchful eye of the local sheriff.

This play is an American classic that first ran on Broadway in 1955.

Performances will take place inside the Studio Theater, located on the second floor of the Madison College Truax Campus, 1701 Wright Street in Madison.

Performance dates and times:

THURSDAY, DEC. 7 at 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, DEC. 8 at 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, DEC. 9 at 7:30 p.m.

SUNDAY, DEC. 10 at 2 p.m.

Tickets: $16 general admission; $13 seniors and youth under 17; Madison College students get in FREE with OneCard (Ticket prices include a $1 service fee).