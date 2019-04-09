Business + Early Care & Education = Wisconsin Strong

press release: With low unemployment, employers everywhere are struggling to attract and retain a skilled workforce. A lack of available child care in Wisconsin to support workers who have children is making this matter worse. The 2nd Annual Wisconsin Strong event brings together three distinct voices: employers, working parents, and child care programs. Join us for an interactive panel discussion with local stakeholders, facilitated by Adrienne Smolinski, SPHR, supervisor of talent management, human resources at Total Administrative Resources Corp (TASC). Learn about child care challenges and consider innovative solutions to keep Wisconsin Strong for the next generation.

Panel:

Adrienne Smolinski, SPHR, supervisor of talent management, human resources at Total Administrative Resources Corp (TASC)

Zach Penshorn, VP of human resources from M3 Insurance

Kari Davis, vice president – human resources director, State Bank of Cross Plains

Abbi Kruse, executive director of The Playing Field

FREE

Registration: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ wisconsin-strong-2019-tickets- 57049819546