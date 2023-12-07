The Business Forum 35th Anniversary Extravaganza

media release: Step into the spotlight and join us for an iconic evening 35 years in the making! The Business Forum proudly invites you to a celebration that is not just about marking a milestone but reliving a movement.

Toast to Times Gone By and the Future Yet to Come. Listen to trailblazing women recount tales from a time when blue eye shadow and emphatic shoulder pads weren’t just a statement but a revolution. These pioneering professionals braved the world, carving a path with grit and grace during the flamboyant 1980s.

4:30 PM - 6:00 PM: Mix, Mingle, and Reminisce

6:00 PM - 7:00 PM: A Walk Down Memory Lane

Tickets: $50 per person.