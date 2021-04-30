ONLINE: The Business of Art and the Art of Business

press release: Join three new artistic CEOs in the arts: Christina Brungardt (MMoCA), Brenda DeVita (American Players Theatre), and Joe Loehnis (Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra) for a conversation about the business of the arts and the art of business - a panel discussion on next steps for their organizations during and post pandemic 2021.

Featuring music by Beth Kille

Produced by: 2021 DABL Workshop Series is produced by Dane Arts Buy Local (DABL) and brought to you by Dane Arts. This workshop series is designed to help artists and creatives build their business skills to grow and foster their career.