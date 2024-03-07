× Expand Wendy Schneider Dane Arts hosts an annual Business of Arts conference. Dane Arts hosts an annual Business of Arts conference.

media release: Business of Arts Conference III - Fuel for the Fire

March 7-March 9, 2024, Arts + Literature Laboratory 111. S. Livingston St. Suite 100, Madison, Wisconsin 53703 | 608.556.7415

For artists, arts administrators, and creatives of all disciplines, Dane Arts presents the Business of Art Conference III (BOA), a professional development opportunity. BOA introduces critical business competencies directed to the creative experience. Participants will network, embrace their artistic careers, and generate specific outcomes to execute their vision. Whether you're looking to explore making a living with your creative talents or wanting to expand your current pursuits, come join in community on March 7-9 at the Arts+Lit Laboratory in Madison, WI. Learn more at dablmarket.com.