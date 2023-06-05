Business Planning For Success

media release: First Nations Community Financial, Woodland Financial Partners (formerly known as NiiJii Capital Partners) and WIEDC, in collaboration with SCORE and the Native American Tourism of Wisconsin (NATOW), bring you the 2023 Business Plan Pitch Contest.

We want to help aspiring Native American entrepreneurs in Wisconsin on their journey by offering support, guidance and technical assistance through workshops sharing the 10-Step Business Planning Guide and the Pitch Anything S.T.R.O.N.G. framework.

We are hosting workshops to help you gain clarity of your business idea, structure your idea and write a comprehensive business plan as you look to secure funding, seek investors or potential business partners, and prepare you to craft a pitch for the Business Plan Pitch Contest.

Upcoming Workshops:

6/1 – Nekoosa – Ho-Chunk Gaming (949 Hwy G) – 2:00 to 5:00 pm

6/8 – Keshena – College of Menominee Nation (N172 Hwy 55) – Noon to 3:00 pm

6/5 – Madison – Ho-Chunk Community Center (4724 Tradewinds Pkwy) – 5:00 to 8:00 pm

6/13 – Hayward – LCO Kinnamon School and Visitor Center (N8493 Hwy E) – Noon to 3:00 pm

6/15 – Milwaukee – Ho-Chunk Community Center (3501 S Howell Ave) – 11:00 am to 2:00 pm

At the Business Plan Pitch Contest, Native entrepreneurs will give a “Shark Tank” style presentation and pitch their business, competing for one of two $5,000 prizes, on June 21st in Keshena at the NATOW Annual Conference.

Are you ready to pitch your best stuff and win $5,000?

The Business Plan Pitch Contest is open to all Native American entrepreneurs living in Wisconsin.

There is no cost to participate.

First Nations Community Financial is providing two $5,000 prizes that will be awarded to the two businesses who meet the requirements and receive the highest scores in the Business Plan Pitch Contest.

Judges will be members of First Nations Community Financial, SCORE and NATOW. They will review your business plan and score your Pitch, looking at how your Pitch and business plan align.

Requirements to Participate: