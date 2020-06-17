ONLINE: Business Workshop on Carbon

press release: Join the Nelson Institute for a Q&A to further explore the connection between carbon and business

Wednesday, June 17, 2020, 12-1 p.m. CDT (virtually). Register by June 10 to have your questions reviewed and incorporated into the discussion. There will also be the opportunity to ask your questions live during the webinar.

REGISTER TODAY

This new webinar builds on the recent Business Workshop on Carbon at the Nelson Institute’s Earth Day Conference. We invite you to join us for an in-depth conversation about the information shared during the original four-part workshop, which included sessions on key terms, carbon reduction and management tools, carbon strategies, and leadership.

Carbon management professionals from Evolution Marketing, Natural Capital Partners, WMEP Manufacturing Solutions, and the Dane County Office of Energy and Climate Change will be on hand to answer the questions you may have after watching the four-part series. Jessy Servi Ortiz with the Wisconsin Sustainable Business Council will moderate the session.

To fully engage in the discussion, we request that attendees review the previous sessions and materials in advance of the webinar. The videos are available at go.wisc.edu/carbon-workshop.