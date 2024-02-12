Busy Town
Neighborhood House 29 S. Mills St., Madison, Wisconsin
media release: Mondays 11-11:45 am, for ages 5 and under (with caregiver).
Busy Town includes art, music, nature, and science exploration activities, open-ended play materials, and a healthy snack.
This is a free, drop-in program.
Basic Itinerary
11-11:10am: Free play
11:10-11:25am: Story time / Circle time
11:25-11:43am: Focus area game/activity + Clean-Up
11:44-11:45am: Goodbye
Contact info@neighborhoodhousemadison.org or call 608-255-5337 with any questions.