media release: Mondays 11-11:45 am, for ages 5 and under (with caregiver).

Busy Town includes art, music, nature, and science exploration activities, open-ended play materials, and a healthy snack.

This is a free, drop-in program.

Basic Itinerary

11-11:10am: Free play

11:10-11:25am: Story time / Circle time

11:25-11:43am: Focus area game/activity + Clean-Up

11:44-11:45am: Goodbye

Contact info@neighborhoodhousemadison.org or call 608-255-5337 with any questions.