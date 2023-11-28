media release:

Now she wants a butter an' egg man

From way out in the west

She wants somebody who's workin' all day

So she's got money when she wants to play

A comedy about hitting it big on Broadway when everything’s stacked against you, and the only play George S. Kaufman wrote solo.

Before The Producers, there was George S. Kaufman’s The Butter and Egg Man, a tale about Peter Jones. A rube with more money than sense, Jones travels from the wilds of Ohio to New York City hoping to turn an investment stake into a fortune. Theatrical moguls Joe Lehman and Jack McClure think he’s just the sucker they’ve been waiting for. They're right and they're wrong, and finding out how is the fun in this classic comedy.

Free.