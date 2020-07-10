Butterflies & Bees

press release: Visit butterflies and bees in their native prairie and grassland habitats and create a pollinator garden of your own! Led by Susan Carpenter, Senior Outreach Specialist at the Arboretum. Susan is an expert on native plant gardening, sustainable gardening practices, bumble bee conservation, rusty-patched bumble bee, southern Wisconsin bumble bees, and citizen-based monitoring.

Join our Watershed Explorers Series and adventure with us in the Upper Sugar River Watershed! These free, 60-90 minute outings are fantastic for families and explorers alike. Through this series, you will explore a variety of topics, each highlighting a unique area of southwest Dane County.

Thanks to the Friends of Dane County Parks Foundation for funding this series through a grant.