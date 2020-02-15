RSVP for Butterfly Ball

press release: Please join us for the 1st Annual Butterfly Ball Saturday, February 29th, at The Madison Concourse Hotel and Governor's Club. This formal fundraising gala is hosted by the Alana Rose Foundation, which was created in loving memory of Alana Rose Whitmore. Proceeds from the event will support UnityPoint Health – Meriter’s Pregnancy & Infant Loss program.

The Butterfly Ball will feature a fun and memorable evening, including a purple carpet, photo opportunities, live orchestral performances, silent auction, wine pull, cash bar, DJ, and dancing!

Tickets are $75 each and available for purchase through Eventbrite. The ticket deadline is February 15, 2020.

EVENT LINK: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ 1st-annual-butterfly-ball- tickets-86577354197

For more information, visit AlanaRose.org!