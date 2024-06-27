Butterfly Count

press release: This will be a great opportunity to explore the prairies, socialize with other wildlife enthusiasts, and of course to learn about butterflies. The only gear you'll need is long pants, sturdy shoes, and sun protection. A camera, binoculars, and butterfly ID book are other beneficial items. You are not required to stay for both morning and afternoon sessions. Because of the nature of this event, we encourage kids who attend to be at least 12 years old.

Agenda for the event:

9:00am - Meet at the Kampen Road Residence (W7503 Kampen Road, Arlington)

9:00am - 9:30am - Butterfly ID talk

9:30am - noon - Count butterflies in small teams

noon - 1:00pm - Lunch (let us know if you’d prefer to bring a lunch or all eat at Culver’s in DeForest)

1:00pm - 3:30 pm - Optional additional butterfly counting in small teams

Goose Pond Sanctuary, meet at the Kampen Road residence

W7503 Kampen Rd., Arlington WI 53911