media release: Butterfly’s Hunt: An a cappella musical in concert, presented by Starry Eyed Productions

Book & Lyrics: Gianna Marie Ferraro

Music: Amanda Gulla

Arrangements and Additional Music: Marshall Romano

A concert reading of a brand-new musical written by a Madison Local.

Thomas is a naive screenwriter looking to make the next hit mafia movie. What he finds instead is Alcee, a woman who spent the second half of the 20th century under her husband Nicky’s reign of terror over her, her children, and his gang. The story she tells Thomas is one of survival, terror, and enduring love for her children as they attempt to escape the cycle of abuse.

Musical Director: Amanda Gulla and Gianna Marie Ferraro

Performed on the Drury Stage for mature audiences. (Suggested 16+)