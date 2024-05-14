Buttermilk 3
to
Red Rooster 2513 Seiferth Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53716
media release: The Buttermilk 3 is a musical duo – Tim Christian and Fred Langheim – that derive their name from performing contemporary, acoustic interpretations of classic songs from the '70s, '80s and '90s in thematic mini-sets of three. They give the audience the opportunity to suggest songs to play within the duo’s set lists by scanning a QR code displayed at their shows.
Info
Red Rooster 2513 Seiferth Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53716
Music