Bye Bye Birdie
Sun Prairie West High School 2850 Ironwood Drive, Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590
7 pm on 6/23-24 and 2 pm, 6/25.
media release: A nostalgic, lighthearted musical throwback to small-town America, rock & roll and teenagers in the late 1950s. Bye Bye Birdie follows the story of rock-and-roll teen heartthrob Conrad Birdie. Drafted into the Army, his agents decide to stage one last publicity stunt. And he's going to Sweet Apple to give one very lucky girl a goodbye kiss and farewell performance on live television. Full of warm, hilarity and an energetic score, you're sure to be tapping your toes and wanting to dance in the aisles.
Presented by The Penguin Project of SPCT, this Youth Edition of the show is a one-hour adaptation of the full-length musical. All roles in the show are performed by young artists with special needs and differing abilities. They are joined on stage by peer mentors who provide assistance only as needed.