7 pm on 6/23-24 and 2 pm, 6/25.

media release: A nostalgic, lighthearted musical throwback to small-town America, rock & roll and teenagers in the late 1950s. Bye Bye Birdie follows the story of rock-and-roll teen heartthrob Conrad Birdie. Drafted into the Army, his agents decide to stage one last publicity stunt. And he's going to Sweet Apple to give one very lucky girl a goodbye kiss and farewell performance on live television. Full of warm, hilarity and an energetic score, you're sure to be tapping your toes and wanting to dance in the aisles.