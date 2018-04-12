7:30 pm on 4/12-13 and 1:30 & 5 pm, 4/14.

press release: A loving send-up of the 1960s, small-town America, teenagers, and rock & roll, Bye Bye Birdie remains as fresh and vibrant as ever. Teen heartthrob Conrad Birdie has been drafted, so he chooses all-American girl Kim McAfee for a very public farewell kiss.