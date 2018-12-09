press release: Sun. Dec. 9, 4:00 – 6:00 pm James Reeb Unitarian Univeralist (2146 E. Johnson) – Bystander Intervention Training! Join Community Groundwork for a free workshop on how you can intervene in public acts of racism, sexism, anti-Muslim, Anti-Semitic, anti-Trans and other forms of interpersonal violence and harassment while considering the safety of all parties involved. By developing these skills you can interrupt acts of hate when you see it in your neighborhood, place of work, sporting events or your own school. To register, please email: groundworkmadison@gmail.com