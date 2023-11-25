× Expand Angie Kultgen A person on the mic in front of a video projection. Choke Chain

media release: S﻿ubspace has been mixing gritty lo fi visuals while spinning only the most choice of beats for 10 years? Wtf.

To commemorate this momentous occasion, we have decided to throw our biggest party to date to celebrate and YOU. ARE. IN-VITED!

﻿We are extremely pleased with this lineup. Subspace has always played fast and loose with genres and sounds, we feel these acts embody that ethos. From melodic to harsh and gritty, we put together a show we are extremely proud of.

6pm-2am (doors 5 pm), Saturday November 25, 2023, Crucible, 3116 Commercial ave

https://subaversary. eventbrite.com

﻿Featuring:

C﻿hoke Chain

C﻿yanotic

L﻿orelei Dreaming

T﻿he Gothsicles

T﻿otal Chroma

C﻿arrellee

N﻿evada Hardware

T﻿he Overmorrow

D﻿J Ecto

D﻿J Kittens