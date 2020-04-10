Caamp, The Ballroom Thieves

× Expand Elli Lauren Caamp

$25.

press release: Columbus, Ohio, band Caamp have just announced new tour dates which will kick off in the spring of 2020 and include stops in Madison, Portland, Pittsburgh, Louisville, Charleston and more.

Caamp recently scored their first #1 at radio with their single “Peach Fuzz” and made their late night television debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! After a victorious festival season playing Firefly, Shaky Knees, Forecastle, Outside Lands, Austin City Limits, Great Escape and many more, Caamp kicked off a major US headlining tour on September 24th and have sold out show after show. Tour highlights include multi-night stints at Thalia Hall in Chicago, The Basement East in Nashville, Royale in Boston, Brooklyn Steel, 9:30 Club in D.C. and Newport Music Hall in their hometown of Columbus.

In week one of their release, Caamp made multiple chart debuts. By and By entered the Billboard Top 200, was the #1 Heatseeker, #1 on the New Artist Alternative Albums, top 5 vinyl album sales for the week and entered the Alternative and Emerging Artist charts. Caamp’s first impact at radio builds on their existing streaming success of over 540 million combined streams to date.