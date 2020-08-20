ONLINE: Cabaret & Cabernet: A Celebration of Songs, Sweets & Sharing

press release: Welcome to our Virtual Gala - the grand finale of the Green Lake Festival of Music's virtual 2020 season!

Our final Virtual Thursday event, the Cabaret & Cabernet virtual gala, will take place on August 20. Mark your calendars! This season finale episode will feature vocal music with Erin Bryan, soprano; Emily Fons; mezzo-soprano; Scott Ramsay, tenor; and Sam Handley, bass-baritone. All will be accompanied by Scott Gendel on the piano.

In this crazy pandemic year, the GLFM has worked hard to provide entertainment for you, exposure for our artists, and connection between audience and performers via Zoom receptions. In addition, we're reducing costs as much as possible, committing to support our performers, and working toward a bright future through two important fundraising initiatives:

TWENTY20 match - $40,000 for 2020 artists relief and virtual program expenses

Bridge to the Future Fund - $160,000 to keep GLFM humming during the 9-month planning season so we can all come together in 2021 to once again enjoy the free concerts of high artistic caliber that you have come to expect from the GLFM.

We hope you'll support these efforts as generously as possible in order to keep the music playing. Thank you!