media release: Vivian Lark the Seductive Songstress presents Cabaret Noir, a 90 minute cabaret show featuring professional Madison-area performers. An elegant evening of burlesque entertainers and vocalists with live accompaniment. Song selections include French and German pieces and explore themes of decadence and cynicism found in film noir. Let Madison’s femme fatale (re)introduce you to the stunning talents who live among you in this mysterious and mesmerizing night out.