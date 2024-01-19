Cabaret Noir

Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

media release: Vivian Lark the Seductive Songstress presents Cabaret Noir, a 90 minute cabaret show featuring professional Madison-area performers. An elegant evening of burlesque entertainers and vocalists with live accompaniment. Song selections include French and German pieces and explore themes of decadence and cynicism found in film noir. Let Madison’s femme fatale (re)introduce you to the stunning talents who live among you in this mysterious and mesmerizing night out.

Info

Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
Music
608-640-4441
Google Calendar - Cabaret Noir - 2024-01-19 21:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Cabaret Noir - 2024-01-19 21:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Cabaret Noir - 2024-01-19 21:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Cabaret Noir - 2024-01-19 21:00:00 ical