Cabaret Soiree

This is the third show in a 3-part cabaret series presented by Capital City Theatre. Tickets are on sale now for Cabaret Soirée.

$45ADV / $50DOS / $90 3-show pass

This is the third show in a 3-part cabaret series presented by Capital City Theatre

Capital City Theatre Presents: An Evening with E. Faye Butler

E. Faye Butler’s career spans over 40 years in the entertainment industry. Ms. Butler is an Actress –Singer- Director. Most importantly, she is an entertainer with an extraordinary gift to capture an audience and put them in the palm of her hands.

Off Broadway, National and Regional tours:

Mamma Mia, Ain’t Misbehavin, Dinah Was, Nunsense and Nunsense II

Many audiences recognize E.Faye from her theatre career. Goodman Theatre, Arena Stage, Victory Gardens, Northlight Theatre, Paramount Theatre, Court Theatre, Pasadena Playhouse, Yale Repertory Theatre, La Jolla Playhouse, Steppenwolf Theatre, Seattle Repertory Theatre, Signature Theatre, The Muny, Baltimore Centerstage, Chicago Shakespeare, Drury Lane Theatre, Pittsburgh Public Theatre, Actors Theatre of Louisville, Dallas Theatre Center, Philadelphia Theatre Company, Chicago Children’s Theatre, Congo Square, Marriott’s Lincolnshire Theatre, Asolo Repertory Theatre, Fulton Theatre, Maine State, Sacramento Music Theatre, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis, Olney Theatre and Paper Mill Playhouse, Shakespeare DC.

Recipient of eight Joseph Jefferson Awards, two Helen Hayes Awards, R.A.M.I. Award, John Barrymore Award, Ovation Award, Sarah Siddons Leading Lady Award, After Dark Award, Excellence in the Arts, Broadway World, Vickie Award, four Black Theatre Alliance Awards, two Black Alliance Award, E.P.I.C. AwardLunt-Fontaine Fellowship, Kathryn V. Lampkey Award, 2016 Rosetta LeNoire Award, The Guy Adkins Award for the Advancement of Music Theatre in Chicago. Chicagoan of the year 2021, RPS 205 Fine Arts Hall of Fame, Inducted into the Women in the Arts Museum in Washington D.C.

Ms. Butler has a long-standing relationship with the world of Ballet. Having travelled with The Washington Ballet to La Habana Cuba performing throughout the provinces and in the Teatro Vista Theatre for the people of Cuba. Performing and Singing at the Kennedy Center and Harmon hall with the Ballet in several programs BLUES UNTIL JUNE, THE SUN ALSO RISES, THE GREAT GATSBY. She has performed with the Sacramento Ballet, THE GREAT GATSBY with The Hong Kong Ballet in Hong Kong and Shanghai, China

