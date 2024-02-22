Cabaret Soiree

media release: Maybe you joined us at the intimate Bur Oak for our first Cabaret Soirée with “Liza Minelli's Piano Man” Johnny Rodgers. If you missed it, here’s your chance to experience the art of cabaret with This One’s for You: The Songs of Barry Manilow.

Well-renowned local performers, Emily Glick, Shannon Payette Seip, and Gail Becker, take on the superstar's songs and repertoire in a jaw-dropping cabaret show. Join us on a fantastic journey celebrating the songs that he wrote and sang. His artistic contribution throughout the 20th century has truly helped shape the sound and culture of contemporary American pop music.

With Andrew Abrams on piano and Mike Koszewski on drums, we will weave you through some of his best-known songs like Can't Smile Without You, I Write the Songs, Weekend in New England, Daybreak, and Paradise Café.