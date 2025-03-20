Cabaret Soiree

media release: Tickets are ON SALE NOW for Cabaret Soirée. New this season, is the opportunity to buy a season pass for ALL THREE Cabaret Soirée performances. This is like getting one show for free!

$45ADV / $50DOS / $90 3-show pass

This is the second show in a 3-part cabaret series presented by Capital City Theatre

BROADWAY - OUR WAY

Beckie Menzie & Tom Michael

Their imaginative musical twists on jazz favorites, standards, contemporary pop, Broadway and movie tunes have won Menzie & Michael audience and critical acclaim across the country and around the globe. They have appeared on some of the country’s most prestigious stages including New York’s Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center. Together, their playful, passionate performances produce what critics have called “sizzling...pure brilliance...cabaret at its best!”

BROADWAY–OUR WAY

From South Pacific to Wicked to Hamilton and much more, Menzie & Michael sing Broadway...their way!