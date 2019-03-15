Cabaret
Stage Q
Bartell Theatre 113 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: The classic musical by Kander and Ebb gets a gritty update as the Emcee, Sally Bowles and a raucous ensemble take the stage nightly to tantalize the crowd – and to leave their troubles outside. But as life in pre-WWII Germany grows more and more uncertain; will the decadent allure of Berlin nightlife be enough to get them through their dangerous times?
Cabaret will be performed on the Drury Stage.
General Admission: $30
Seniors & Students: $25
Groups (10+): $25*
*For group ticket sales, call the Box Office at (608) 661-9696.
Cabaret
Presented by StageQ
Music by John Kander
Lyrics by Fred Ebb
Book by Joe Masteroff
Directed by Steve Noll
Music Direction by Evan Lange
Choreography by Lyn Pilch