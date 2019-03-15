press release: The classic musical by Kander and Ebb gets a gritty update as the Emcee, Sally Bowles and a raucous ensemble take the stage nightly to tantalize the crowd – and to leave their troubles outside. But as life in pre-WWII Germany grows more and more uncertain; will the decadent allure of Berlin nightlife be enough to get them through their dangerous times?

Cabaret will be performed on the Drury Stage.

General Admission: $30

Seniors & Students: $25

Groups (10+): $25*

*For group ticket sales, call the Box Office at (608) 661-9696.

Cabaret

Presented by StageQ

Music by John Kander

Lyrics by Fred Ebb

Book by Joe Masteroff

Directed by Steve Noll

Music Direction by Evan Lange

Choreography by Lyn Pilch