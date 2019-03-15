Cabaret

Stage Q

Bartell Theatre 113 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: The classic musical by Kander and Ebb gets a gritty update as the Emcee, Sally Bowles and a raucous ensemble take the stage nightly to tantalize the crowd – and to leave their troubles outside. But as life in pre-WWII Germany grows more and more uncertain; will the decadent allure of Berlin nightlife be enough to get them through their dangerous times?

Cabaret will be performed on the Drury Stage.

General Admission: $30

Seniors & Students: $25

Groups (10+): $25*

*For group ticket sales, call the Box Office at (608) 661-9696.

Presented by StageQ

Music by John Kander

Lyrics by Fred Ebb

Book by Joe Masteroff

Directed by Steve Noll

Music Direction by Evan Lange

Choreography by Lyn Pilch

Info

Bartell Theatre 113 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Theater & Dance
608-661-9696
