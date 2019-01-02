press release: Cafe Expressions Art Show Opening December 17

Attend the Cafe Expressions Art Show opening reception December 17 from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Imperial Garden West, 2039 Allen Blvd, Middleton. The exhibit of watercolor paintings created by people living with Alzheimer's or other dementias and care partners during recent Memory Cafes will also feature work by local watercolor artist Jennifer Sebastian. The exhibit will remain on display at Imperial Garden through December 21 and, in January, will be exhibited at North Street Cabaret in Madison.

We are grateful to Imperial Gardens and North Street Cabaret for hosting this exciting event. Funded with support from the Dane County Area on Aging.