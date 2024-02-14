CAFO Regulation and Wetland Regulation

media release: Join River Network, Midwest Environmental Advocates, Wisconsin Lakes, and River Alliance of Wisconsin to learn how to use the Clean Water Act to protect and restore your local waters. Registration is free and ideal for grassroots and nonprofit organizations working to protect water in Wisconsin.

During the Workshops for Advocates: Use the Clean Water Act to Protect Your Local Waters series, you’ll get an overview of Clean Water Act programs and how they fit together. Local advocates will share real-world case studies on how they used the CWA to protect their waters and communities. Workshops include interactive exercises and an overview of how to use River Network’s recently updated Clean Water Act Owner’s Manual.

Feb. 14 Speakers: Adam Voskuil, staff attorney and Rob Lee, staff attorney, Midwest Environmental Advocates

MEA Staff Attorney Adam Voskuil will discuss large, industrial-agricultural operations called concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs) and how the Department of Natural Resources regulates CAFOs and their discharges to surface water and groundwater. MEA Staff Attorney Rob Lee will discuss the regulation of wetlands fill in Wisconsin, including the permitting process, substantive permitting standards, and public participation opportunities. Attorney Lee will also discuss the interplay between federal and state wetland regulations and how a recent decision from the U.S. Supreme Court, Sackett v. EPA, impacts that interplay.

