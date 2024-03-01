Wild Hog in the Woods concert. $2 members, $4 non-members, plus tips to the performer(s).

media release: Growing up in the high desert wilderness of Idaho, Caitlin Vitale-Sullivan developed a love of nature and of music. Time spent in Norway as a Rotary Exchange student led to an interest in folk music around the world. She traveled to Sweden on a Fulbright grant and studied the connection between Kulning (Swedish cow-calling music) and landscape. In her youth, Caitlin was classically trained as a violinist. This training, and her interest in Swedish and Norwegian folk music, led her to receive a Madfolk/Schneyer scholarship to receive instruction on the playing of the Hardangar D'Amore, a unique fiddle that has five drone strings. Caitlin's performance at the Wild hogis sure to be informative as well as entertaining.