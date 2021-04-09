ONLINE: Cajun & Creole Weekend

press release: Cajun & Creole 2021 will be held online over Zoom video conferencing. We’ll be streaming music and dance workshops, craft and culture sessions, and cooking classes for you to enjoy from the comfort of your own home! Below you’ll find the weekend’s artistic line-up and registration info. Stay tuned for more announcements about instructors and weekend schedule!

Click here to register for Cajun & Creole Weekend! …And then click here to pay online, or contact us to arrange payment over the phone or by mail. Festival cost is $90 per person. You will be sent log-in details for the event after you’ve registered and paid. Contact programs@folklorevillage.org or call (608) 924-4000 with questions.