press release: Cajun Music & Dance Weekend

March 4-6, 2022, Folklore Village, 3210 County Highway BB, Dodgeville, WI 53533

Join Folklore Village for a weekend of Cajun music and dance with instruction from the very finest tradition bearers. We offer multiple levels of instruction in Cajun fiddle, accordion, guitar, and dance, plus a cultural discussion, traditional food, evening dance parties, and more! Proof of vaccination against COVID-19 and advance registration are required to in-person. The evening parties will also be live streamed.

Full-time admission is $245 (through noon, 2/18; $265 after); part-time prices vary. Live streams $10 per evening.