media release: Join us for our first Summer Concerts on the Lawn series at Four Winds Farm! On the first Friday of each month in June, July, and August, we'll be hosting three different bands, creating the perfect backdrop for a summer evening.

Bring your friends and family, grab a spot on the lawn, and enjoy the music on the farm. Food and drinks will be available for purchase throughout the evening. Seating is limited, so we encourage you to bring your own blanket or chair to ensure your comfort throughout the evening.

Don't miss out on this opportunity to experience live music in a beautiful outdoor setting. Mark your calendars and join us for an evening of music, food, and fun at Four Winds Farm!

Tickets must be purchased in advance and are limited, kids under 5 years of age do not need a ticket.

June 7, 2024: SunDance Band

This unique folk rock band provides sweet harmonies with songs by Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young, America, Simon and Garfunkel, The Eagles, The Byrds, The Beatles, Tom Petty and many more. Click here to learn more.

July 5, 2024: Alpha Romeos

Since 2017 Alpha Romeos has been delivering carefully crafted set lists of soul, R&B, blues, re-fried funk, boogie revival, and more to audiences throughout Southwestern Wisconsin. Take a chance and dance! Click here to learn more.

August 2, 2024: Cajun Strangers

The Cajun Strangers are one of the Midwest’s premier Cajun music dance bands. Born out of their love for Louisiana porch music, the band performs Cajun and Zydeco dance music with “unbridled energy and contagious enthusiasm that’s more than enough to entice the most sedentary patron to rise up and shake what their mama gave’em.” (Dirty Linen Magazine). Click here to learn more.