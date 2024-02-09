Cajun Strangers

Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: The Cajun Strangers are an award-winning band from Madison, Wisconsin, that plays traditional Cajun dance music, as you would hear down in Southwest Louisiana and East Texas. A Madison institution, they’ve been playing dances, festivals, events, and backyards for nearly 20 years.

Join us on Friday February 9 for Cajun Stranger's Mardi Gras Party! $10 Cover.

608-249-4333
