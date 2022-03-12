3/12-27, Madison Youth Arts Center-Starlight Theater, at 2:30 & 7 pm Saturdays and 1 pm Sundays, plus 7 pm, 3/25.

media release: All the neighborhood children think La Viuda Martinez is strange – she collects garbage and takes it home. Young Domingo Sanchez is curious: why does she do this? When he accidentally hits his baseball into La Viuda’s yard, Domingo discovers that sometimes things are not always what they seem. Join us for this story in English and Spanish of unlikely friends, second chances and the transformative power of art.

By Jose Cruz Gonzalez. Directed by Roseann Sheridan. Produced by special arrangement with Dramatic Publishing Inc.

Enjoyed by everyone ages 9 and up

Calabasas Street will be performed at the Starlight Theater at MYARTS, 1055 E Mifflin Street, and NOT at Overture Center for the Arts.