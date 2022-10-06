Caleb Meske

to

Lone Girl Brewing Company, Waunakee 114 E. Main St., Waunakee, Wisconsin 53597

Free (on the rooftop).

media release: Enjoy your Thirsty Thursday and this awesome fall weather with live music on the rooftop! Come out and enjoy live music by Caleb Meske. Caleb describes himself as an iPod on Shuffle and plays "just about anything" ...from acoustic rock to soulful covers. This weather isn't going to last forever. Come soak it in!

Info

Lone Girl Brewing Company, Waunakee 114 E. Main St., Waunakee, Wisconsin 53597
Music
608-850-7175
to
Google Calendar - Caleb Meske - 2022-10-06 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Caleb Meske - 2022-10-06 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Caleb Meske - 2022-10-06 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Caleb Meske - 2022-10-06 18:00:00 ical