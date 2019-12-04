press release: WUD PAC presents Caleb “The Negro Artist” on December 4 at 6:30 to 8:30 pm at the Play Circle.

Caleb "The Negro Artist" Rainey, the nationally known spoken word artist, slam poet, and author of "Look, Black Boy," will be performing poems that tackle race relations with honesty and vulnerability.

His work will focus on race relations in the U.S. using his poems as pieces that tackle the injustices and hardships, beauty and nuances, of being Black in America.

There will be a one hour performance and then a one hour Q&A/ open mic where those interested can feel free to present their spoken word, poetry or written work.

Part of UW Human Rights Week.