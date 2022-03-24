Caley Conway, Mike Munson

media release: Tim Eddy curates the Slowpoke Songwriters Round series, featuring singer/songwriters from the Driftless Area. Support local artists by joining us for a night of original music with several songwriters, all on the stage together, sharing their music round robin style.

With special guests Caley Conway and Mike Munson.

No cover, but tips for artists are always welcome. If you would like to take part on stage, please contact Tim Eddy.