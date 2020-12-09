media release: ARTS for ALL Wisconsin invites submissions of artwork and poetry from Wisconsin residents with disabilities ages five and up as part of the annual Call for Art, an entirely free program for all entrants.

All submissions are juried by arts professionals who look for creativity, originality, and craftsmanship in awarding ten visual artworks and four poems. All award winning art and poetry will be added to Creative Power, the ARTS for ALL Wisconsin Traveling Exhibition. The exhibition provides public recognition of hundreds of individuals with disabilities each year.

All entries will be part of the 2021 Virtual Call for Art Exhibition online in April and May, providing public recognition of hundreds of individuals with disabilities at the Call for Art Event.

Last year art was entered from 59 communities including nine with winning artists. “As an artist with invisible chronic illnesses, I have made art as a way of journaling my experiences,” said Christy Grace, a 2020 Adult Creative Power winner from Fitchburg. “There’s no boundaries on art. Anything you want to create, you create,” said Waukesha adult winner Long Pham. “I’m an artist no matter what other people say.”

Submissions open now through March 17, 2021. Enter Up to 2 visual artworks and 2 poems online at www.artsforallwi.org/programs/ call-for-art

Poetry theme this year is Home

ABOUT ARTS for ALL Wisconsin

The mission of ARTS for ALL Wisconsin is to expand the capabilities, confidence, and quality of life for children and adults with disabilities throughout Wisconsin by providing programs the arts. More information at www.artsforallwi.org