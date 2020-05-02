ONLINE: Call for Art Awards
Arts for All Wisconsin (formerly VSA Wisconsin) 1709 Aberg Ave., Suite 1, Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: Winners will be honored in an online virtual award ceremony. We hope you will help us make this virtual event as special as the in-person celebration we had planned. Join us live on Facebook on Saturday, May 2, at 1:00 pm. You don't need a Facebook account to watch!
Info
Arts for All Wisconsin (formerly VSA Wisconsin) 1709 Aberg Ave., Suite 1, Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
Art Exhibits & Events